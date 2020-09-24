Letter: If you kneel, you need to leave the country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up in America. It has changed a lot! When I was a kid, we did not have much. But we had food most of the time and shelter. We traded things and we worked. We respected each other and we respected our neighbors, our state and especially our country.

We did have some racial problems, which I have seen most of them corrected. We believed in God and country. Now people believe in nothing or they believe crazy things they are told.

If you believe most of the things on most of the news stations you need to look closely at what you are hearing. Take a minute and think about what the people who are talking have done for God and country or you! Look where they made their MONEY! Look at what they KNEEL to! That alone should tell you something!

Look at the NBA, the NFL. Think those guys are kneeling for you? Kneeling for some great cause? They are kneeling to disgrace your FLAG! Your COUNTRY! Their only God is YOUR MONEY!

Yep, things have changed a lot! Racism isn’t what it used to be. It is very prevalent for sure. But it goes both ways. I don’t see the white boys out in the streets wearing white t-shirts for more or kneeling because the Black boys took over the sports? I think that anyone who tries to get ahead can do it. Because a whole lot of people did it before with a whole lot LESS!