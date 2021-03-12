Letter: If you can't beat him, cheat him!

One thing Mr. Turman and I agree on is that this election loss does lie at the feet of President Trump. President Trump spoke in length to what Democrats were doing in swing states. Particularly in Democrat counties going around the state's legislators and changing voter rules to fit what Bill Maher said the country needed to get rid of President Trump which was a "crashing economy!"
Democrats, wasting no time before the election, called on their cohorts in communism to deliver it and push mail-in ballots which Jimmy Carter himself said decades ago would invite major voter fraud into our election process. President Trump at some point should have made sure people would be in place to combat the trickery and bullying that went on the day of the election not to mention throughout his entire four years from Democrats and their media.
With that said Mr. Turman goes a mile around the obvious with Democrat talking points and avoids the two questions I ask him to explain. Why did Democrats block Republicans from viewing the count and why did the counting stop for hours before continuing? The only logical thing you can conclude is cheating. Who acts in this manner that wants to be thought of as being serious in the integrity of our voting system? Now Nancy Pelosi is pushing her H.R.1, which she claims is an “election reform” bill! Here are a few of the changes to voter integrity Democrats want:
Forces all states to allow all convicted felons to vote.
Requires all states to allow same-day voter registration, which leads to voter fraud.
Makes it difficult for a state to discover if a voter is also voting in another state.
Prevents states from limiting early voting. Prevents states from limiting voting by mail.
Requires all states to provide free mail-in absentee ballots.
Criminalizes political speech that the GOVERNMENT deems “discouraging” to voters who are statistically more likely to vote Democrat.
Takes redistricting away from elected leaders to give to left-leaning commissions.
Seems like gerrymandering to me folks and I don't need Allan Hodges’ or Chet Wronski's "expert" opinion on that.
Tell us again Mr. Turman how your power hungry communist party coupled with big tech and the MSM is interested in honest elections or honesty period. All Democrats are offering this country is a victim mentality that lets them help you out of your freedoms for their help. These folks are corrupt from the floor up, and Pelosi is trying to give the government that produces nothing the power over the people that produce everything. From citizens to subjects is what Democrats want and will not stop until they get it!
Eugene Reid