Letter: If you can't beat him, cheat him!

One thing Mr. Turman and I agree on is that this election loss does lie at the feet of President Trump. President Trump spoke in length to what Democrats were doing in swing states. Particularly in Democrat counties going around the state's legislators and changing voter rules to fit what Bill Maher said the country needed to get rid of President Trump which was a "crashing economy!"

Democrats, wasting no time before the election, called on their cohorts in communism to deliver it and push mail-in ballots which Jimmy Carter himself said decades ago would invite major voter fraud into our election process. President Trump at some point should have made sure people would be in place to combat the trickery and bullying that went on the day of the election not to mention throughout his entire four years from Democrats and their media.

With that said Mr. Turman goes a mile around the obvious with Democrat talking points and avoids the two questions I ask him to explain. Why did Democrats block Republicans from viewing the count and why did the counting stop for hours before continuing? The only logical thing you can conclude is cheating. Who acts in this manner that wants to be thought of as being serious in the integrity of our voting system? Now Nancy Pelosi is pushing her H.R.1, which she claims is an “election reform” bill! Here are a few of the changes to voter integrity Democrats want: