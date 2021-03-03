Letter: If righteousness does not soon prevail, our country will go down

If man chooses not to name and call out evil and see that the proper recompense is paid, then that evil will float and preen and continue to do the work of the evil one who directs them.

Man chooses to walk the path of light — or darkness. America has chosen the path of darkness for the last four years and again in the impeachment proceedings. If righteousness does not soon prevail, our country will go down. How do you choose?

How many lives were lost during the WWII fighting the evil dictator from taking over Europe? Millions of innocents murdered. Now I find in my own country that the venomous vipers have been lying in wait to deceive the oblivious here in America! I can’t wait to go home to Heaven — this is NOT my home!

“Love one another as I have loved you. Do to others as you want done to you. For what measure you mete it out so shall it be measured unto you. God is Light — in Him is no darkness. Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord; I will repay.” — Words from the Book of Life. Are clergy preaching this these days? They should be!

Jan. 6, 2021 — The Epiphany of Evil. Think about this… Before the poison seeps too deeply into our people. NOW!

Listen to the One Who made us all. In humility.

J. Smith

Hickory