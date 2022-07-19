Letter: If a child is created out of love, who but God should decide their fate?

I am a DES child. For those that don't know what DES is, it is a drug that was given to mothers at risk for miscarriage in the '50s and '60s. My mom, a mother of three at the time, decided to take it — decided that her unborn child was worth it. It was later linked to cancer in the mother, and changes in the reproductive organs of the children. My mom died of lymphoma in 1979. I have had issues all of my life with reproductive issues. That being said: I'm alive! I have three wonderful children who are leading awesome adult lives.

My mother's legacy will live on! Had she chosen differently, those three grandchildren wouldn't be here. My daughter is a licensed clinic therapist. One of my sons is in the U.S. Army National Guard, and the other son is an artist who is creating unbelievable beauty in this world. Although my mother was faced with miscarriage and didn't have to choose abortion or not, just the fact that my line has so much to contribute. Is it that terrible that a woman has to actually THINK about the consequences?

By the way, I've had to deal with a failed D&C. I am so thankful for all of my children, who I wasn't supposed to have. If a child is created out of love, who but God should decide their fate. If a child is created out of rape or violence, then there should be a lot of soul-searching going on. It shouldn't be easy. That child is innocent. It's the mother's view/maturity/values that come into play.

If another state offers a solution, then after some thought it should be OK — in another state.

Laura Kellogg

Hickory