Letter: I wear a mask and have not suffered from a loss of liberty

John Boehner, retired Republican congressman from Ohio and Speaker of the House, had some revealing comments in his recently released book. He said that Nancy Pelosi had a “killer instinct” and may be the most successful Speaker in our history. Louie Gohmert, congressman from Texas never made any sense to the former Speaker and Hannity of Fox News made his job more difficult by having Gohmert as a frequent guest on his show.

He didn’t have kind words for his fellow congressman from Ohio, Jim Jordan, calling him a “political terrorist” whose mission is to tear things down rather than offer good policy ideas for his constituents.

Jordan’s target of late is Dr. Fauci. He recently demanded that Dr. Fauci give him a date when we can stop wearing masks. I saw in the morning paper that former White House Chief of Staff, former congressman from N.C. who gave up a good job to join Trump is also attacking Dr. Fauci.

Mark Meadows’ tweet is as follows: “Dr. Fauci this weekend said his COVID restrictions ‘have nothing to do with liberties.' Tell that to the small businesses who can’t work, churches who can’t worship, kids who can’t go to school, families who can’t see each other… It has everything to do with liberty.”