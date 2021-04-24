Letter: I wear a mask and have not suffered from a loss of liberty

John Boehner, retired Republican congressman from Ohio and Speaker of the House, had some revealing comments in his recently released book. He said that Nancy Pelosi had a “killer instinct” and may be the most successful Speaker in our history. Louie Gohmert, congressman from Texas never made any sense to the former Speaker and Hannity of Fox News made his job more difficult by having Gohmert as a frequent guest on his show.
He didn’t have kind words for his fellow congressman from Ohio, Jim Jordan, calling him a “political terrorist” whose mission is to tear things down rather than offer good policy ideas for his constituents.
Jordan’s target of late is Dr. Fauci. He recently demanded that Dr. Fauci give him a date when we can stop wearing masks. I saw in the morning paper that former White House Chief of Staff, former congressman from N.C. who gave up a good job to join Trump is also attacking Dr. Fauci.
Mark Meadows’ tweet is as follows: “Dr. Fauci this weekend said his COVID restrictions ‘have nothing to do with liberties.' Tell that to the small businesses who can’t work, churches who can’t worship, kids who can’t go to school, families who can’t see each other… It has everything to do with liberty.”
Congressman Jordan and former Congressman Meadows see some political wisdom in attacking a Medal of Freedom recipient who served under six Presidents. To borrow from Mr. Boehner, these two, like Congressman Gohmert, make no sense. The virus is the enemy, not Dr. Fauci or the restrictions. We can stop wearing masks when the virus stops affecting 60-70,000 people every day. We can stop wearing masks when 70-80% are vaccinated.
Dr. Fauci advises on matters related to public health. Representatives pass the laws. Individuals make personal decisions on wearing masks, getting the vaccine, and the risks they are willing to take in their daily lives.
Who is the base these guys are playing to? I play golf with 25-30 guys, many who are Republican and voted for Trump. While we all long for life before COVID, most if not all are vaccinated, wear their masks and nary a word I have heard about the loss of liberty.
David Turman
Hickory