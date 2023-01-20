Letter: I want my AR 15 gun and I am entitled to one

Dear Mr. President,

I have no desire to fight the Federal government therefore I do not need or want an F-15 fighter jet. But I do own an AR 15, six magazines and ammo. I am going to keep all three items and buy more ammo.

It is secured (unlike your classified documents), with magazines and ammo stored in different places.

I probably won’t use it to hunt either. None of this really matters.

I have one because I WANT it and under our Constitution I am entitled to have one. So, sir, take your snide digs at Second Amendment supporters and silly restrictive gun laws and sit upon a tack.

Larry Eckard

Hickory