Letter: I saw Guess develop into police, community leader

Hank Guess has served the last four years as an outstanding Mayor for our city. My wife, Sheila, and I strongly encourage our fellow citizens to reelect Hank.

You and I have seen him as our mayor during the revitalization of our city, and he will continue to be an excellent representative as we continue our growth.

I worked with Hank when he was a young police officer and saw him develop over 30 years into an outstanding police and community leader. After police retirement, he served as a member of our City Council before being elected Mayor. A Hickory son that knows this city, works extremely well with fellow officials and will help us all continue to move our city forward.

We have a great community and we are moving in the right direction. Let's all work together to keep it going!

Floyd Lucas

Hickory