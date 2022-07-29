Letter: I ride the bus in D.C.; you can ride in Hickory

Recently relocating to the national capitol area for work, I have appreciated utilizing the expansive public transit system, known as the Metro, in my D.C. outings. There are many buses and trains, that run frequently, to transport countless commuters to work and people without vehicles to human services and food options.

Visiting Hickory this summer, I was excited to see new bus stops along major roads as Greenway Transit, the regional public transportation authority, has implemented bus route changes in Catawba County based on rider and public input.

With the new routes, riders now have two-way service on Hickory’s main economic corridor of Highway 127; more nutrition and necessity shopping options like Neighborhood Walmart in both southwest Hickory and also Newton; and shorter time spent on board bus routes overall.

Though this may seem small for those of us with personal vehicles, new transit options can have a huge impact on the lives of those without cars, such as not having to cross a major highway on foot or being able to access a new food source.

Interestingly, public transportation both in western North Carolina and Washington, D.C., share traits: both are collective, regional efforts. Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia all share the governance, funding, and benefits of the Metro. Likewise, Hickory, Newton, Conover, and the surrounding counties share the management and benefits of Greenway Transit. We should appreciate this collaborative approach to transit and all the benefits of these new bus routes! See you on board!

Aaron Kohrs

Alexandria, Virginia