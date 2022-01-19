 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I hope Steele meant it when she said she was sorry
I had a visceral response to the photo of Donna Steele's wearing the cross in the front page photo relating to her embezzlement of her employer's money and betrayal to TIGRA, its employees, customers and suppliers.

This was not, on my part, a judgmental reaction but one of "feelings that you feel very deeply and find it difficult to control or ignore, and that are not the result of thought."

I can only hope "I'm truly sorry" is meant as only she and God know what is in her heart.

Ruth Rizzo

Hickory

