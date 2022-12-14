Letter: I have little confidence in our legislature

We could’ve had Cheri Beasley so capably represent us but elected Ted Budd with his Trumpian baggage. I have to ask if misogyny was a factor. Or race. Or both. Let’s see if Ted can get anything done that matters to us or if his allegiance lies elsewhere.

We missed a veto-proof supermajority in the House by a hair. Thank you, Cabarrus! The Senate already has the votes to override vetoes. Who, then, would guard the interests of those of us who hold different values or have been left out altogether?

There already have been and will be more casualties: voting rights, a woman’s autonomy in decisions about her own body, health care for the poorest, funding for public schools. We’ve seen the Supreme Court undo years of progress to enshrine the ideals of this country. Now we’ve opened the door for the same in our state.

What in the world, then, is the matter with North Carolina? I speculate it is gerrymandering, restrictive voting rights, indifference, ignorance.

We need strong, forward-thinking leaders who can articulate their visions. We need well-informed legislators who genuinely care about the people, are willing to listen and work across the aisle for the benefit of all constituents and have the moral courage and integrity to resist the siren call of political power.

Our challenges ahead will only get tougher, more complex and come more quickly. In whom should we the people put our faith and trust? I have little confidence in our direction right now or in our current legislature. Or, frankly, in us.

Beverly Finney

Hickory