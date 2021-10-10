Letter: I got vaccine because I believe in my doctor

I just got the Pfizer vaccine booster. Here's why: I believe in medical experts. I believe in my family doctor.

When I had back surgery years ago I believed that my surgeon's certificate on the wall of his office was genuine. There was no Facebook that had people saying that he was going to implant alien microchips into my body.

My kids all got their vaccines for school. My son got his 17 vaccines as required by the U.S Air Force.

My reaction after all three Pfizer vaccines was a slightly sore arm at the injection sight.

A very well-known cable television host asked, “Why do vaccinated people care about the unvaccinated?" Because they are not selfish.

They are concerned for children who are too young to get the vaccine and for overworked medical workers. They are concerned for those who need hospital services for whom there are no beds available because they are filled with COVID -19 victims.

Are you vaccinated? Are you selfish? If not, please get the vaccine!

Brian Halliday

Hickory