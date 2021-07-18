Letter: I got vaccinated to protect you and your loved ones

To all who are opposed to the vaccines:

We get you. We really, honestly do. It is unquestionably true that you will have to set aside some of your personal freedom in order to get a COVID vaccine. When you march with signs proclaiming that it’s “Your Body, Your Choice” we really can’t argue with that. Except for the unfortunate reality that your choice isn’t being made in a vacuum, and therefore is just not that simple.

The inconvenient truth is that your choice not to be vaccinated does affect every man, woman, and most especially every child on the planet. Our children cannot yet be vaccinated. Your refusal to be vaccinated puts our precious children at great risk. You wouldn’t purposely take the life of an innocent child, would you? But yet you would defend to the death your right to put them all in danger? What possible sense does that make?