Letter: I got vaccinated to protect you and your loved ones

To all who are opposed to the vaccines:
We get you. We really, honestly do. It is unquestionably true that you will have to set aside some of your personal freedom in order to get a COVID vaccine. When you march with signs proclaiming that it’s “Your Body, Your Choice” we really can’t argue with that. Except for the unfortunate reality that your choice isn’t being made in a vacuum, and therefore is just not that simple.
The inconvenient truth is that your choice not to be vaccinated does affect every man, woman, and most especially every child on the planet. Our children cannot yet be vaccinated. Your refusal to be vaccinated puts our precious children at great risk. You wouldn’t purposely take the life of an innocent child, would you? But yet you would defend to the death your right to put them all in danger? What possible sense does that make?
As long as great numbers of you keep insisting on your right not to be vaccinated, we can never put this pandemic completely behind us. For the love of all that’s holy, please consider this: As long as there are vast numbers of unvaccinated people the virus is going to keep right on doing what viruses do best, which is mutating. The new variants that we are already seeing seem to be a lot more contagious and dangerous than the earlier varieties. Sooner or later, we are going to get a variant that will be potent enough to throw us all right back into 2020 all over again. Who in heaven’s name wants to see that happen?
There is unfortunately so much misinformation out there about the vaccines that it truly boggles the mind. The most recent fallacy that I have personally heard about is that some people apparently believe that the vaccines will alter their DNA. May I please implore you that if you have concerns about the safety of the vaccines to ask your doctor what he or she thinks before you believe anything that you might see or hear to the contrary?
So yes indeed, your personal freedoms will be somewhat violated if you agree to be vaccinated. But I willingly and cheerfully rolled up my sleeve to help protect you and your loved ones. I gladly set aside some of my personal freedoms because I genuinely care about you. My wish for you and for everyone else is that you will be able to enjoy a long and happy life filled with the blessings of good health. Won’t you please consider doing the same for me and my loved ones?
I truly believe that each person is born with an innate desire to help change the world for the better. Today we all have that superpower right at our fingertips. We don’t even have to be able to fly or to leap tall buildings in a single bound. All we have to do is roll up our sleeves. Imagine that!
With great respect,
Rebecca Stevens
Hickory