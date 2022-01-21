Letter: I commend commissioners for foresight in Sherrills Ford

A recent writer to this page criticized the Catawba County Board of Commissioners for approving the LaurelBrook subdivision in Sherrills Ford. That criticism was both factually wrong and undeserved.

As a member of the family that owned a portion of the LaurelBrook property, I was actively involved in the review process for the proposed subdivision. I saw firsthand the months of work by county staff and commissioners to ensure LaurelBrook will be an asset to Catawba County. As a direct result of their work, LaurelBrook brings to our community miles of public walking trails, hundreds of acres of green space, tens of millions of dollars of tax base, and millions of dollars of developer investment in public infrastructure.