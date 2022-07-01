Letter: I choose to ban assault-type weapons

Mass shootings are usually done by one person, true? What type of weapon is used? Are they armed with pistol, shotgun, bolt-action rifle, or assault-type weapon?

I certainly know little about guns. However, I would not think you could shoot multiple people consistently using a pistol or shotgun. So I would think an assault weapon would be used more than likely.

Why are so many of these weapons in the hands of anyone who chooses to get one? They need to be banned. Do we continue to let the National Rifle Association (NRA) persuade or say to us: you have the right to own this type of weapon. I do not know about you but I choose to ban assault-type weapons as a weapon of choice for these senseless shootings.

There is no room for compromise with the loss of children or adult lives. Think about how many children and adults have been gunned down by certain individuals who thought they had the right to do so. At least, such action would eliminate the taking of the lives of so many. Perhaps that would take away the shooters ego or it would diminish the thought of murder and destruction. It's worth a try. Nothing so far has worked.

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory