Letter: I can't get past the Trump lies

I just can’t get past how many lies Trump continues to say and expects normal average Americans to believe him. Starting with his birther lies, Stormy Daniels lies (he did settle with her), and his latest - which he can’t deny. He said it on television, that this pandemic would not have been so bad if Obama and Biden hadn’t cut by 50% the number of tests.
Well, president with the long wooden nose, the first case of COVID-19 was in late November 2019 in Wuhan, China. The first case in the United States was in early 2020. He said there was nothing to worry about. The fact is He became president in January 2017, well before the emergence of this virus. Yes, he actually said that on television. No one can change the narrative. I would laugh at his blatant, stupid, and not even disguised as fact, LIES if they weren’t destroying this country.
Trump is not a Democrat and not even a Republican but simply out for what better enriches himself and his cronies. He’s a Trumper first, and a fascist, a want to be autocrat, ultra-narcissist, self-centered and arrogant bully. He completely lacks empathy, is manipulative, selfish and cocky.
Now, before some get all bent out of shape on my statement, I know there are principled conservative Republicans out there, just as there are principled progressive Democrats. In the past these people were able to get together and to compromise on legislation to bring this country forward. Now, it seems, tribalism has taken over and it’s my way or the highway, therefore insuring nothing gets done but that can be changed by principled men and women in government.
I believe and hope Trump will lose this election big. He will say the election is rigged, and try to postpone the results. His cronies around the country will do what they can to make it difficult or impossible to vote. They have already begun. When he loses, he will take along with him some senators and representatives, and governors who have blindly supported him and his lies. They deserve it for putting Trump before America.
And just in, he has ordered hospitals to send coronavirus data to Washington, and not the Center for Disease Control. Why, so he can manipulate the facts? What's next America?
Don Baldwin
Hickory NC
