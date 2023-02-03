As the organizer of the GoFundMe “Give George a Home” and primary contact person with Mr. Ramseur throughout the effort to replace his damaged home with a new mobile home, I think it important to say there is far more to the story than the information included in the article, “I want to be left alone,” published on the Hickory Daily Record website on December 30, 2022 and in the print edition on January 1, 2023.

On August 19, 2022, I met Mr. Ramseur at his home as part of a small group of individuals familiar with his situation. With the support of those in the group, I suggested to Mr. Ramseur that we undertake an effort to replace his damaged home and he endorsed the idea. That afternoon, I made a promise to Mr. Ramseur: “Every decision made in this process, you will receive complete and clear information to help you make a well-informed decision and will have the final say in every decision.” While I believe he received inaccurate information from others that influenced his final decision, ultimately, I was honor-bound to keep my word to him even if it meant accepting his decline of the mobile home.

I am deeply saddened by the loss to so many in this, particularly Mr. Ramseur. I was and am appreciative of the relationship we formed and enjoyed our visits and conversations. Sufficient funds were on hand to provide for the removal of the present home, and the transport, set up, and other necessary work to prepare the new home for occupancy. He was a signature away from having a new home, titled in his name only, and located on his property. The porches and ramp for disability access, the HVAC system, furnishings, services of at least two trades people had been donated, and a member of the community had committed to stocking his pantry and refrigerator once the home was ready for him.

I am disappointed for those who donated to this project. Their giving, inspired by the vision of the endeavor, has been turned aside. My hope and prayer is that no one will be deterred from giving to those who need the help of their community.

I also am exceedingly grateful to so many for their support, in financial contributions, commitments to donate goods and services, and words of encouragement and support. I regret my own words and actions that contributed to mistrust and misunderstanding, but my heart assures me that factors beyond my control also contributed to what happened. That knowledge does not diminish my concern for Mr. Ramseur in his present situation and my interest in helping him or any other person in a position of need. We have shown how much good we have the potential to do when we work together.

I am happy to speak further with any who still have questions. Please feel free to email me at tbyrd_65@hotmail.com

Todd E. Byrd

Hickory