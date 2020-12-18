Letter: I am aware I benefit because I am white

My ancestors came here from Europe, Therefore I am considered “white.” Certain benefits come with that.

–Because I’m white, I can drive anywhere without worrying about being stopped because I don’t look like I belong in that kind of car.

–Because I’m white, I can walk down any street without people seeing me as a threat.

–Because I’m white, I can pump gas at certain stations without having to go inside and pay first (and no, I’m not talking about pay-at-the-pump stations).

–Because I’m white, I can walk into any store without people suspecting me of being a shoplifter,

–Because I’m white I don’t have to worry about cops shooting me even if I’m obeying their commands (the way Philando Castile was shot while obeying the cop’s order).

I could go on, but I think you get the picture. White privilege is not something I asked for, and I wish it didn’t exist. But being aware of it, I pray, will make me more sensitive to those who don’t have that advantage

If more of us are aware of this situation, we can all work toward the day when everyone has the same ability to go about in the world without raising suspicions.