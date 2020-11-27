 Skip to main content
Letter: How would mask mandate be enforced?
Letter: How would mask mandate be enforced?

A lot of us are wearing a face mask, using a hand sanitizer and staying out of crowds — all because of the COVID virus.

Our children can't go to school. The government is attempting to cancel the holidays. And our small businesses are suffering from this COVID virus.

With the COVID virus so rampant, I just have to wonder why almost everyone that appears in the 'Hoppin' Around Hickory' section is in a public space, without a face mask.

Are they not concerned for the safety of others? If the state were to impose a face mask mandate, how in the world would it ever be enforced? Just curious.

Tom Allen

Hickory NC

