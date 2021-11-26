Letter: How much will it cost to fill your $70,000 truck?

It is definitely a numbers game these days. Which ones do you like? The $3.50 and higher gas? Your propane cost? Your food cost?

How do you count it? Do you count how many meals you can come up with for your family on a shrinking budget? Do you think you might have to consider carpooling? How about worrying if you can keep your family warm this winter? Maybe you will have to keep some traveling down and you might be considering next year's beach vacations? There are always different ways to count right. The poor ole boys don’t have enough fingers and toes anymore. How about the guys that just bought a $70,000 truck? Lucky to get one, right? Count your blessings, right? Do you think Joe will buy them back?

Can you calculate how much it will cost you to fill your $70,000 truck, your $90,000 boat, or pull your $90,000 camper this coming summer? Just plug it up! Hmmm, where did they put that plug in? Right? How does Joe count? Not one, not two, not three, but 17 Nobel prize winners said his build back better would not cost anything? I think he must be using the same math as they used when they said not one, not two but 17 intelligence agencies said Trump was colluding with the Russians. The truth is, the only people who will benefit from this crazy method of counting, are the people that really don’t need to count their dollars.