Letter: How much do you know about your national church?

For years I have "pushed under the rug" my state and national church affiliations' views and practices concerning social and political issues.

Like most faith-based members, I have contributed monetarily to my local church and in most cases, benevolence was collectively sent to denominational affiliates. In turn, the affiliates would join other "church organizations" such as the state and national Council of Churches, and other religious groups.

In recent years, I have uncovered many alarming positions of most mainstream denominations. I would encourage you to become familiar with your denominations' political and social practices, views and assertions. You may be surprised to learn exactly what your denomination is implementing, spending and disseminating!

Below are a few topics you may want to explore. Please note that most issues below do not present themselves upfront on state, district, and national faith-based websites; you must dig deep, looking for allies, resources, social statements, etc.

Please allow me to list a few topics by asking: What is your denominations' position on the following?

Council of Churches affiliation.

"White folks guide to protesting"... see NC Council of Churches.