Letter: How long will we sit, watch Putin attack Ukraine?

Each time I watch the news from Ukraine, it sickens me to hear of the atrocities happening to innocent children and others.

Putin knows we don't want World War III and yet, Putin and his regime are doing all they possibly can to draw us into war. Yet, how can we sit and watch people being treated so inhumanly. To me it's like us standing by and doing nothing while Putin slowly destroys a people of their life-saving and life-giving air.