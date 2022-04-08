 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Letter: How long will we sit, watch Putin attack Ukraine?

  • 0

Each time I watch the news from Ukraine, it sickens me to hear of the atrocities happening to innocent children and others.

Putin knows we don't want World War III and yet, Putin and his regime are doing all they possibly can to draw us into war. Yet, how can we sit and watch people being treated so inhumanly. To me it's like us standing by and doing nothing while Putin slowly destroys a people of their life-saving and life-giving air.

Sanctions work only on innocent Russian people, not on Putin and those who use their power of guns, tanks, and air power. How long will we sit and watch while Putin continues his campaign throughout Ukraine?

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Smile for the camera

Letter: Smile for the camera

Letters to the editor are the opinion of the author. This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert