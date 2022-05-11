 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How do you handle a bully?

We have a horrible situation now and there is not a simple solution; there never is even when it occurs between your child and a bully at school. However, the situation just gets worse — the bullying gets worse.

Eventually the bully has to be confronted. Such as the situation in Ukraine. Putin is the bully taking his violent behavior out on the Ukraine people as the central victims while further running over the United States and other countries of NATO. To pacify Putin any number of things have been tried, giving him even more time and more power over everyone.

The people of Ukraine have fought long and hard, suffering unbelievable atrocities. The only thing left is to confront the bully, Putin, before he gains more power to feed his ego.

The time is now before the people of Ukraine suffer anymore.

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory

