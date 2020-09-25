Letter: How do we achieve unity?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do we really think that re-hashing the ‘sins’ of our nation, our founding fathers or fellowman is building unity? I think we all agree that mistakes were made — many in the heat of the moment. Some of those mistakes were made as our nation was in its infancy, some were made when we failed to love one another in the way we have been taught. Regardless of when or who has made the mistakes — is it really necessary to constantly be reminded of our shortcomings?

A few weeks ago, our pastor’s sermon reminded us that we are to forgive and there is no limit on the number of times we are to forgive. Is it now time that we forgive our nation and individuals for the mistakes made while experiencing growing pains?

We need to remember, that in terms of world history, America is still a young country and as, with our own children, mistakes are made and we forgive and continue to love them — unconditionally! Doesn’t our nation, founding fathers and individuals deserve to be forgiven also? Can we remember them for the good they did and not for the mistakes they may have made? We recognize that bad choices have consequences but those consequences are to be determined by the rule of law.