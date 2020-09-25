Letter: How do we achieve unity?

Do we really think that re-hashing the ‘sins’ of our nation, our founding fathers or fellowman is building unity? I think we all agree that mistakes were made — many in the heat of the moment. Some of those mistakes were made as our nation was in its infancy, some were made when we failed to love one another in the way we have been taught. Regardless of when or who has made the mistakes — is it really necessary to constantly be reminded of our shortcomings?
A few weeks ago, our pastor’s sermon reminded us that we are to forgive and there is no limit on the number of times we are to forgive. Is it now time that we forgive our nation and individuals for the mistakes made while experiencing growing pains?
We need to remember, that in terms of world history, America is still a young country and as, with our own children, mistakes are made and we forgive and continue to love them — unconditionally! Doesn’t our nation, founding fathers and individuals deserve to be forgiven also? Can we remember them for the good they did and not for the mistakes they may have made? We recognize that bad choices have consequences but those consequences are to be determined by the rule of law.
Our America has come a long way— and its mistakes are many; learning from our past, let’s move forward from this point and recognize that only by the grace of God were we placed in this great country. We are truly Blessed!
The Rotary Club of Hickory is celebrating 100 years as a service organization in this community. Traditionally, Rotarians around the world close their weekly meetings with the following: ‘Of the things, we think, say and do’: IS IT THE TRUTH; IS IT FAIR TO ALL CONCERNED; WILL IT BUILD GOOD WILL AND BETTER FRIENDSHIPS; WILL IT BE BENEFICIAL TO ALL CONCERNED?'
If we all adopt these tenets in our daily lives, we can achieve unity!
Clarence Pugh
Newton NC
