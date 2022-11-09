Letter: How did moral values get labeled as extremist?

When did moral values and common sense become labeled as right-wing extremists?

This is absurd! If you have eyes to see, ears to hear, and you go to any store and pay for goods or groceries, you know our administration is leading us down a path of destruction!

When you see your 401K go down thousands of dollars that you have worked your life for because the government said this was the ultimate retirement vehicle, it really makes you wonder if this is their intentional way for us to solely depend on the government because they want to be our "God!"

Why is the common sense of obeying our border laws, punishment for crimes, hypocritical and corrupt justice system, and balancing the budget not important in this administration? God is still in control and prayer is still the most powerful tool we have against the lies and undermining of we Americans that our administration (RINO Republicans and most Democrats) is doing to us!

Sandra Bolick

Conover