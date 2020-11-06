Letter: How can pollsters be this wrong?

Why does it seem that professional pollsters are always so wrong? There are a number of reasons to explain their inaccuracy.

The most prevalent explanation is that there are people, such as myself, that refuse to talk with a pollster. But the pollsters know this and make an effort to account for these silent voters. But this doesn't explain why they are so far off.

The day before the election, the pollsters were predicting that candidate Biden would win the State of Iowa by 17% — that's a very large margin. Candidate Trump actually won Iowa by more than 6%.

Perhaps, just perhaps, there is something else at play here. Maybe these polls are meant to be a form of "voter suppression." If a citizen is considering to vote and notices that their candidate doesn't have a chance of winning, maybe they just say, "the heck with it," and stay home.

Is this incompetence, a best guess at an imperfect science, or is it something more nefarious?

Tom Allen

Hickory