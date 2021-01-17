Letter: House Republicans can't have it both ways

Though persons of good faith can find reasons to oppose impeaching Trump again, I find many statements by House Republicans against impeachment to be laughable. They said that “toning down the rhetoric and helping heal this nation” would be better for the country. When 126 House Republicans supported the case brought before the Supreme Court to overturn Joe Biden’s victory and 6 Republican senators and 121 Republican representatives voted to not accept the Electoral College results, they promulgated Trump’s big lie that the election was rigged. Each and every one knew that the election was fair and accurate.