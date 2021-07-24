Letter: Hop on board public transportation

Often overlooked by many as a service only for the needy, public transportation should be a mobility option everyone should consider. It could change your life. It changed mine.

Growing up, I had the privilege of never worrying about transportation — my parents had cars and I was given a license at 16.

However, after I returned from tertiary school, my parents asked me to ride the local transit system to help my sibling, who is special needs, travel to a success skills class and become independent.

We got up early, crossed Highway 127 in the dark, and boarded a Greenway bus for the community college area. Later in the day, we rode back.

In learning the bus, I came into contact with the bus system’s public relations representative who was friendly and helpful. We connected on social media.

Years later, she reached out to ask if I would be interested in her job. I applied and worked for public transit for several years. I became familiar with the riders of transit — normal folks going places.