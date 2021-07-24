 Skip to main content
Letter: Hop on board public transportation
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Often overlooked by many as a service only for the needy, public transportation should be a mobility option everyone should consider. It could change your life. It changed mine.

Growing up, I had the privilege of never worrying about transportation — my parents had cars and I was given a license at 16.

However, after I returned from tertiary school, my parents asked me to ride the local transit system to help my sibling, who is special needs, travel to a success skills class and become independent.

We got up early, crossed Highway 127 in the dark, and boarded a Greenway bus for the community college area. Later in the day, we rode back.

In learning the bus, I came into contact with the bus system’s public relations representative who was friendly and helpful. We connected on social media.

Years later, she reached out to ask if I would be interested in her job. I applied and worked for public transit for several years. I became familiar with the riders of transit — normal folks going places.

I witnessed the bus bring about positive change — people, who might not otherwise meet, made friends on board and asked after each other. It is the literal vehicle to work, food and nutrition, medical necessities, and even recreation.

I hope you will support transit, and probably the most meaningful way is to ride it. Hop on board one day.

Public transit changes lives and it has certainly changed mine.

Aaron Kohrs, Hickory

