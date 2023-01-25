Letter: Hood missed bus in transportation column

Re: Jan 20 article: Roads are a solution, not the real problem.
John Hood ought to support one of the most needed improvements in the area which is improved transportation for the underprivileged of the city of Charlotte. Many of the underprivileged of Charlotte need and deserve convenient bus et cetera services. The use of buses et cetera has declined but that change is still not fully explained or understood, I believe.
Clearly the less wealthy or even poor citizens of Charlotte deserve access to convenient and timely public transportation. Further study and analysis of this need is warranted before this form of transportation is allowed to wither further.
Richard A Dickey MD
Hickory