Letter: Hood cites one pre-k study and ignores all others

John Hood wants to eliminate the North Carolina pre-k program. He cites one study while ignoring the vast amount of data that supports pre-k programs.

Why does he purposely besmirch an investment in our children? Mr. Hood says to "follow the science," a more accurate suggestion would be to "follow the money."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Hood's billionaire benefactors want our children smart enough to take orders but dumb enough to never question them. Once we realize that, we can understand Mr. Hood's position on this matter.

Brian Cooke

Charleston, SC

Cooke is a former resident of Granite Falls.

This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.