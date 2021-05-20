Letter: Honor Confederate dead, but not their cause

I must take issue with many of the articles of discussion in Becky I. McRee’s letter, published in the Record on Sunday, May 16. In attempting to make a case for the preservation of the monument to Confederate dead, the letter does a better job, in fact, of arguing for its removal from civic prominence.
Revisionist stances from the turn of the 20th century glorified the ‘lost cause’ of Confederate action, seeking to obfuscate the cause behind insurrection, what the clear-eyed, North and South, could readily determine. It was clear what they were trying to preserve.
I will agree with Ms. McRee that the monument is not dedicated to slavery. It is dedicated to those who took up arms to defend it. It was commissioned in an era of insidious intimidation by the Klan inflicted on those who would preserve the liberties enshrined by Constitutional amendment. Its donor list includes many such surnames as those who owned slaves before the war.
And, the arguments supporting the removal of the monument from the old Courthouse grounds gather steam in reading that McRee doubts that many farmers and planters had slaves, or that ‘at best’, one in four Catawba country farmers was a slave owner (quoting Gary Freeze’s book, “The Catawbans.”) I hesitate to hear what number of slaves can be tolerated as ‘acceptable’; or, what level of humane treatment abets the atrocity of slavery. Census data from 1860 records that fully 15% of Catawba County’s population was enslaved. That’s exactly 15% too many to tolerate.
I applaud McRee’s declaration of the abominable condition of slavery that should not have been tolerated. I sympathize with the need to honor the dead, even with monuments. But honor not their cause. The continued presence of this monument on civic property belies its acceptance as a monument to the soldier. We have such monuments in cemeteries throughout the country, of which this monument would be a notable addition. Its presence in civic prominence seeks another message-to honor not the dead, but their war.
Christopher Nigrelli
Hickory