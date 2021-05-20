Letter: Honor Confederate dead, but not their cause

I must take issue with many of the articles of discussion in Becky I. McRee’s letter, published in the Record on Sunday, May 16. In attempting to make a case for the preservation of the monument to Confederate dead, the letter does a better job, in fact, of arguing for its removal from civic prominence.

Revisionist stances from the turn of the 20th century glorified the ‘lost cause’ of Confederate action, seeking to obfuscate the cause behind insurrection, what the clear-eyed, North and South, could readily determine. It was clear what they were trying to preserve.

I will agree with Ms. McRee that the monument is not dedicated to slavery. It is dedicated to those who took up arms to defend it. It was commissioned in an era of insidious intimidation by the Klan inflicted on those who would preserve the liberties enshrined by Constitutional amendment. Its donor list includes many such surnames as those who owned slaves before the war.