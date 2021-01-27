Letter: Hold Trump accountable for failed coup, violating oath of office

Now that the U.S. House of Representatives has sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate, senators nationwide must deliver justice and accountability after surviving the January 6 direct attack on us, on our country, and on our democracy.

We got too dangerously close to seeing members of Congress and/or staff murdered by the pro-Trump failed coup attempt. We mourn the lives lost in this attempted insurrection.

Protecting our nation from violence and insurrection is our elected leaders’ DUTY. On January 6, right-wing militants attacked our country and the seat of democracy, fueled by lies peddled by Trump and some Republicans desperate to overturn the will of the voters. We must hold Trump accountable for calling on MAGA extremists to attack the Capitol, telling his supporters to “show strength."

Instead of joining his supporters he sped off in his motorcade and watched on television as thousands of insurrectionists assembled on the Capitol. We need to demand our leaders reflect the very the best of America and stand up for liberty and justice for all, no exceptions.