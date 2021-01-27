Letter: Hold Trump accountable for failed coup, violating oath of office

Now that the U.S. House of Representatives has sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate, senators nationwide must deliver justice and accountability after surviving the January 6 direct attack on us, on our country, and on our democracy.
We got too dangerously close to seeing members of Congress and/or staff murdered by the pro-Trump failed coup attempt. We mourn the lives lost in this attempted insurrection.
Protecting our nation from violence and insurrection is our elected leaders’ DUTY. On January 6, right-wing militants attacked our country and the seat of democracy, fueled by lies peddled by Trump and some Republicans desperate to overturn the will of the voters. We must hold Trump accountable for calling on MAGA extremists to attack the Capitol, telling his supporters to “show strength."
Instead of joining his supporters he sped off in his motorcade and watched on television as thousands of insurrectionists assembled on the Capitol. We need to demand our leaders reflect the very the best of America and stand up for liberty and justice for all, no exceptions.
In order for our country to heal, and to prevent a repeat, those that levied violence and sedition against our country must be held accountable, especially Trump. Our democratically elected leaders have the duty to govern in our nation’s best interests. For there to be unity going forward, it is critical that all leaders make it clear that they will not stand for violent attacks on our government and our democratic institutions. They can do this by standing up for democracy and against the seditious and violent acts perpetrated by Trump.
Our country is deeply divided. But Americans from all walks of life agree that the attack on our Capitol was unacceptable. We must come together as a nation to hold those who are responsible to account by prosecuting the militants who carried out the attacks and by removing or barring from office the elected leaders who spread lies and stoked this violence. Leaders must display absolute allegiance to uphold our freedoms and rights. Supporting any attempts to delegitimize our free and fair elections threatens all Americans' future of peace and prosperity.
We achieve justice for our nation by removing any elected official who violates their oath and endangers our country. That is how we can move forward together.
Tiffany Canaday
Hickory NC