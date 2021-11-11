Letter: History, critical-thinking skills need to be taught in our schools

I’m not going to talk about Critical Race Theory (CRT). CRT is one theory graduate-level law students study amongst many others. When laypeople talk about CRT, however, what they mean is the teaching of current and historical events and critical-thinking skills around race.

Nationwide, there is a crackdown against teaching history and critical-thinking skills. History shows us the amazing ingenuity and sacrifice of people who came before us, but it also shows us the horrors of reality. It is up to teachers, parents, and the community to help children process this information. If you are concerned that learning about the realities of slavery will make your child feel bad — don't be. Painful emotions when faced with injustice and suffering are a sign of empathy.

I have noticed people are worried there will be no heroes if we teach the truth of history. The idea that a hero must be perfect is a faulty notion and leads to nothing but hero worship and disappointment. We need the upcoming generations to know that everyone is fallible, everyone can be held accountable, and despite that we can still do great things. The children will be OK.

