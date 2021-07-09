Letter: Historical precedence does not make 'China Virus' an appropriate title

I am writing in response to Vince LeGrand’s reaction to my recent opinion column, “COVID-19 Discredits Populists."

LeGrand lauded Trump’s decision to shut down travel from China. Yet according to separate Mount Sinai, NYU, and Northeastern studies, along with a CDC report, COVID-19 came to New York, the initial epicenter of the disease in the U.S., primarily from Europe, not China.

LeGrand claimed that hydroxychloroquine (an anti-malarial drug) improves COVID survival rates in some patients (without citing any evidence). Scientific studies, such as a large controlled clinical trial carried out by researchers from the University of Minnesota and Canada along with a separate National Institutes of Health clinical trial, have found that hydroxychloroquine does not prevent COVID-19 or show any other benefit for those exposed to COVID.

LeGrand mentioned the coronavirus task force that included public health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. The task force, which initially met daily, was quickly sidelined, meeting infrequently and without Trump present for “several months” by the fall of 2020. Trump’s disdain for Fauci was thinly veiled.