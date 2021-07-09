Letter: Historical precedence does not make 'China Virus' an appropriate title

I am writing in response to Vince LeGrand’s reaction to my recent opinion column, “COVID-19 Discredits Populists."
LeGrand lauded Trump’s decision to shut down travel from China. Yet according to separate Mount Sinai, NYU, and Northeastern studies, along with a CDC report, COVID-19 came to New York, the initial epicenter of the disease in the U.S., primarily from Europe, not China.
LeGrand claimed that hydroxychloroquine (an anti-malarial drug) improves COVID survival rates in some patients (without citing any evidence). Scientific studies, such as a large controlled clinical trial carried out by researchers from the University of Minnesota and Canada along with a separate National Institutes of Health clinical trial, have found that hydroxychloroquine does not prevent COVID-19 or show any other benefit for those exposed to COVID.
LeGrand mentioned the coronavirus task force that included public health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. The task force, which initially met daily, was quickly sidelined, meeting infrequently and without Trump present for “several months” by the fall of 2020. Trump’s disdain for Fauci was thinly veiled.
LeGrand attempted to justify use of the term “China Virus” by writing that Trump was following historical precedent set by use of the term “Spanish Flu." The so-called “Spanish Flu” did not actually originate in Spain (Spain became associated with it due to its newspapers coverage of the disease). The branding of diseases in ethno-nationalist terms follows a long tradition in America of blaming diseases on foreigners, fueling the propagation of racialized stereotypes, discriminatory practices, and anti-immigration sentiment. The term “Spanish Flu” was used during a time in which there were strong biases against immigrants from eastern and southern Europe, including from Spain. Reference to historical precedent (with practices that included slavery and denial of the right to vote based on race and gender) does not morally justify racialized rhetoric or actions today.
LeGrand claimed that recent attacks on Asian Americans have not been carried out by Trump supporters. But what explains the significant increase in the number of attacks if not for the association being made between China and the virus, which is reinforced through use of terminology such as the “China Virus”? Reflective of the link between Trump’s rhetoric and anti-Chinese sentiment, a recent UN report quoted a social media user’s assertion that “there is a special place in hell reserved for the (expletive) Chinese and their archaic culture… [President Trump’s] description of COVID-19 as the Chinese virus is the most accurate thing he has ever said.”
David Dreyer
Hickory