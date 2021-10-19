Letter: Historical marker plan is not accurate or valid

Historical marker plan is not accurate or valid

In response to Mr. Bill Duffey’s comments, in his October 10 letter to the editor, that a historical marker should be placed at the Confederate statue in Newton that states in part: “The soldiers of the Confederacy were fighting to preserve the institution of slavery and against the democratic values our nation has come to value so dearly.”

I hope that Mr. Duffey will educate himself about the realities of life for the individual citizens in this area during that period in our history. First of all, only a tiny fraction of Confederate soldiers in this area owned slaves. Slaves were expensive and only owned by the wealthiest citizens — the citizens that wielded the power.

I imagine most Confederate soldiers cared very little about supporting or abolishing slavery. The reality of the local Confederate soldier was that many were conscripted (drafted). If the conscript failed to report for duty, each county had a “home guard” that sought out and imprisoned or executed those young men. In many cases, their homes were burned and their livestock and property stolen.