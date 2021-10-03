Letter: High voter turnout is a good thing in a republic, not a bad thing needing to be suppressed

High voter turnout is a good thing and should not be suppressed
Thus far, I have heard no explanation of how Trump 2020 pulled 11 million more votes than Trump 2016 and Biden pulled 15 million more votes than Clinton with over half of those votes coming from California.
But one side is legitimate while the other side is not. The Cyber Ninja audit in Arizona didn’t explain anything except that Biden won by even more votes.
High voter turnout is a good thing in a republic, not a bad thing needing to be suppressed. Trump would have loved it, had it not also been there for Biden.
The sweeping changes in laws governing voting, primarily in states with Republican legislatures, is much more than showing an ID to vote even though that is how the efforts are being framed. Senator Mitch McConnell frames current voter protection legislation in Congress as an effort by the federal government to take away from the states their right to manage their elections while we witness states taking away from counties and precincts their authority over their elections.
If this were not so serious, so fundamental to our rights as citizens, it would be entertaining to sit back and watch red states bite the hand that feeds them. Finding 11 million more votes for Trump who never topped 45% approval was something of a miracle. I would think twice about changes to systems that allowed for such a feat.
The Republican Party has set itself up to be justifiably portrayed as the villain, anti-Democratic, anti-American and willing to risk democracy for authoritarianism. There are more registered Democrats than Republicans by a significant number. Independents are increasingly polling as leaning Democratic. Demographics are changing in this country, and the Republican response is to make it harder to vote.
What a display of strategic incompetence. Power gained through abdication of truth, values, and allegiance to the Constitution will fail but not without the very real risk of violence and a Constitutional crisis.
Have Republicans thrown in the towel on real conservatism and the republic? I hope not, but I fear what we have witnessed since last November surrounding the “big lie” is a precursor of what to expect from then each time they lose an election.
David Turman
Hickory