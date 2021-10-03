Letter: High voter turnout is a good thing in a republic, not a bad thing needing to be suppressed

High voter turnout is a good thing and should not be suppressed

Thus far, I have heard no explanation of how Trump 2020 pulled 11 million more votes than Trump 2016 and Biden pulled 15 million more votes than Clinton with over half of those votes coming from California.

But one side is legitimate while the other side is not. The Cyber Ninja audit in Arizona didn’t explain anything except that Biden won by even more votes.

High voter turnout is a good thing in a republic, not a bad thing needing to be suppressed. Trump would have loved it, had it not also been there for Biden.

The sweeping changes in laws governing voting, primarily in states with Republican legislatures, is much more than showing an ID to vote even though that is how the efforts are being framed. Senator Mitch McConnell frames current voter protection legislation in Congress as an effort by the federal government to take away from the states their right to manage their elections while we witness states taking away from counties and precincts their authority over their elections.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}