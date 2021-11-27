Letter: High gas prices often linked with strong economy

I don’t need tweets from Congressman McHenry or Senator Tillis to remind me that gas prices are increasing, especially when they offer no solutions.

In July 2008, the average price of gas hit $4.11/gallon. In Dec. 2008 following the financial crisis it dropped to $1.75.

Coming out of the Great Recession it hit $3.77 in June of 2014 and gradually came down to $2.37 by the end of 2016. It stayed under $3 until April 2020 and COVID dropping to $1.94. The average is now $3.39.

Low gas prices correlate with bad economies and higher prices with strong economies. Presidents in the short term do not affect gas prices, markets do. Our representatives mentioned above, proponents of free markets, know that.

Since WWII there have been six periods in which inflation was 5% or higher. In 1947 inflation jumped to over 20%, a function of pent-up demand and supply shortages following the war. I remember the inflation of the '70s and '80s but more vividly than the inflation, I remember the nasty recession following Paul Volker’s interest rate hikes. Oil always seems to be in the mix.

