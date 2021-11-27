Letter: High gas prices often linked with strong economy

I don’t need tweets from Congressman McHenry or Senator Tillis to remind me that gas prices are increasing, especially when they offer no solutions.
In July 2008, the average price of gas hit $4.11/gallon. In Dec. 2008 following the financial crisis it dropped to $1.75.
Coming out of the Great Recession it hit $3.77 in June of 2014 and gradually came down to $2.37 by the end of 2016. It stayed under $3 until April 2020 and COVID dropping to $1.94. The average is now $3.39.
Low gas prices correlate with bad economies and higher prices with strong economies. Presidents in the short term do not affect gas prices, markets do. Our representatives mentioned above, proponents of free markets, know that.
Since WWII there have been six periods in which inflation was 5% or higher. In 1947 inflation jumped to over 20%, a function of pent-up demand and supply shortages following the war. I remember the inflation of the '70s and '80s but more vividly than the inflation, I remember the nasty recession following Paul Volker’s interest rate hikes. Oil always seems to be in the mix.
COVID-19 sent the global economy into a tail-spin and we are today, with far more complex supply chains, experiencing some of what we experienced following the war. I realize that does not ease the burden, one that is different for different folks. Some may even benefit while others will be forced to make changes to their lifestyle and buying habits.
The Fed, Congress, and White House may be able to help in small ways, but the side effects of more drastic remedies like raising interest rates can be worse than the disease, i.e., a stock market crash and economic recession. Anyone touting a simple fix or placing blame is either a politician or never had a class in economics.
Inflation is ugly but so are recessions, high unemployment, and bear markets. Biden, like Truman and Carter is taking the heat because he is the president. Do not forget that Reagan lost the House of Representatives in '82 as a result of Paul Volker’s moves and the subsequent recession.
A robust economic recovery without inflation following the pandemic was unavoidable. It too shall pass. A job allows you to buy gas, even at $3.39/gallon or contribute to the profits of Amazon. No job and burdens turn to pain real fast.
David Turman
Hickory
