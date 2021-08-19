Letter: Hickory school board acted responsibly

Kudos to Tom Allen (recent letter) for doing his part to fight the pandemic. If everyone acted for the common good, we could avoid the displays of selfishness, the opportunity for certain governors to make fools of themselves, but most importantly the loss of life, suffering, and painful disruption to our daily lives resulting from COVID.

Like Mr. Allen, the Obama’s have been vaccinated and I assume follow CDC guidance. While there were plans for a big birthday bash, Obama due to the recent spike in COVID cases, changed his plans to include only family and close friends, all of whom were vaccinated or tested for the virus.

The reason we are seeing mandates from some government leaders, business leaders, college deans, etc. is because too many are finding reasons not to do their part. What I find disgusting and totally lacking in logic and political wisdom are mandates against the use of the best tools we have for fighting the pandemic. Why are “small government” conservative governors acting like big government bureaucrats?