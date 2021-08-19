Letter: Hickory school board acted responsibly

Kudos to Tom Allen (recent letter) for doing his part to fight the pandemic. If everyone acted for the common good, we could avoid the displays of selfishness, the opportunity for certain governors to make fools of themselves, but most importantly the loss of life, suffering, and painful disruption to our daily lives resulting from COVID.
Like Mr. Allen, the Obama’s have been vaccinated and I assume follow CDC guidance. While there were plans for a big birthday bash, Obama due to the recent spike in COVID cases, changed his plans to include only family and close friends, all of whom were vaccinated or tested for the virus.
The reason we are seeing mandates from some government leaders, business leaders, college deans, etc. is because too many are finding reasons not to do their part. What I find disgusting and totally lacking in logic and political wisdom are mandates against the use of the best tools we have for fighting the pandemic. Why are “small government” conservative governors acting like big government bureaucrats?
When someone says to their doctor, they would rather die than be vaccinated, it is hard not to conclude that politics have driven some people to the brink of irrationality. Those same people if sick with COVID would most likely ask for monoclonal antibodies given through an IV and developed by the same mRNA technology as the vaccine. Go figure.
Has the pandemic revealed a vulnerability in the human brain that has always been there or is there a manmade virus going around that causes people to behave in selfish, inconsistent and irrational ways?
How Obama celebrated his 60th birthday is of little concern to me. What is of concern is the welfare of my grandchildren who are too young to be vaccinated and getting them safely back to school.
With that in mind, thank you, Hickory city school board for the mask mandate. Having grandchildren in North Carolina and Kentucky, thank you Governor Cooper and Governor Beshears for allowing local school boards the freedom to make those decisions.
David Turman
Hickory