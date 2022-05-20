Letter: Hickory raised me well

After recently making the move to a bigger metropolitan area for work, this past Teacher Appreciation Week was particularly poignant.

Because as I remember the educators and mentors in my life who made an impact, I am reminded of my roots —most especially in Hickory, NC.

Attending Viewmont Elementary School, I learned essential skills like reading and numeracy from high-energy teachers who challenged me to grow. My fifth-grade teacher in particular made a lasting impression on me because of her focus on quality written work.

Perhaps my greatest teacher was my father, Richard Kohrs, who encouraged me to study abroad where I was able to learn skill sets from international perspectives in England and Ireland.

Later, as a teacher myself, I was able to watch peer mentors and educators like St. Stephens High School’s Jean Bailey to pursue quality instruction in my own classroom.

As I experience now in my new home city, bigger, more cosmopolitan metro areas often see smaller towns like Hickory as without something to offer.

As I remember the educators who have made an impact on my life, I counter that notion. As they say, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and Hickory raised me well!

Aaron Kohrs

Alexandria, Virginia