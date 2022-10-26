Letter: Here's how incumbents voted on masks

This year we have 12 candidates for four slots on the Catawba County Schools Board of Education. Three are incumbents and have a record to run on.

One issue of interest is the debate over whether students should be required to wear masks in school or whether it should be optional. Although there were good arguments on both sides of the question, the basic issue was who got to decide. Would mask wearing be optional, leaving the decision up to the parents of the children, or whether it would be mandatory with the school board making the decision for all the parents?

Of the five votes that I saw reported in the Hickory Daily Record, Glenn Fulbright voted four out of five times to make them optional. Becky Brittain voted three out of four times to make them mandatory. Leslie Barnette voted all five times to make them mandatory.

Whichever way you personally stand on the issue, this will serve as a reminder of how the three incumbents voted on this important issue.

Tim Como

Hickory