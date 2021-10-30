Letter: Here's a list of questions that need answers

We now live in a country where you can't ask questions or question authority. I'd like answers to these questions:

Why are citizens losing their jobs for being unvaccinated when over a million illegals and Afghans have entered our country unvetted with no COVID-19 restrictions?

Why can "my body my choice" apply to abortion but not the unvaccinated?

Why are companies with 100 employees vaccine mandated but companies with 99 aren't?

Why did Congress give themselves a vaccine exemption when they're fighting exemptions for others?

Why are children mask mandated when no random study was done that supports it?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Why were masks mandated at large gatherings for us but ignored by Obama, Pelosi and the Emmy elites?

Why are therapeutics used successfully around the world yet not promoted here?

Why is natural immunity from getting COVID-19 ignored when an Israeli study shows it has better protection than vaccines?

Why hasn't Biden given a press conference in three months when Trump took questions daily?