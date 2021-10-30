 Skip to main content
Letter: Here's a list of questions that need answers
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Here's a list of questions that need answers

Editor's Note

Boyer is a former Hickory resident.

We now live in a country where you can't ask questions or question authority. I'd like answers to these questions:

Why are citizens losing their jobs for being unvaccinated when over a million illegals and Afghans have entered our country unvetted with no COVID-19 restrictions?

Why can "my body my choice" apply to abortion but not the unvaccinated?

Why are companies with 100 employees vaccine mandated but companies with 99 aren't?

Why did Congress give themselves a vaccine exemption when they're fighting exemptions for others?

Why are children mask mandated when no random study was done that supports it?

Why were masks mandated at large gatherings for us but ignored by Obama, Pelosi and the Emmy elites?

Why are therapeutics used successfully around the world yet not promoted here?

Why is natural immunity from getting COVID-19 ignored when an Israeli study shows it has better protection than vaccines?

Why hasn't Biden given a press conference in three months when Trump took questions daily?

The answer to these questions is simple. Democrats want control from local government to the presidency with cradle-to-grave entitlements. Their motto is: "Rules for thee but not for me, No questions needed."

America is suffering!

Craig Boyer

Bayport, New York (formerly from Hickory)

