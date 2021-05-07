Letter: Here are several reasons it's harder to vote in Georgia now

A recent letter asked readers for one thing in the Georgia voting law that makes it harder to vote. I can do better than one.
The law makes it harder to register by requiring an ID number to register and it reduces the window to request an absentee ballot from six months to three months. It also prevents bringing food and water to those standing in long lines to vote. Drop boxes in the Atlanta area have been reduced from 94 down to 23.
The most potentially alarming however is the power to remove the Secretary of State from the chair for the elections board and replace with a person appointed by the now Republican legislature. As we know Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stood firm against Trump’s claims of fraud.
The most egregious thing of this entire Republican effort across the country is the intent. Georgia, in fairness, had election laws for the last election more friendly to the voter than several blue states but given that the changes are in response to the outcome of the past election, suppression is the only conclusion we can make.
The effort is both anti-democratic and strategically incompetent. There is no conclusive evidence that suppression efforts suppress turnout and may even provide incentive to vote, yet the Republican Party keeps on keeping on triggering backlash from voters and now big business.
Opponents to these efforts may at times be over the top with the hyperbole but Republicans keep teeing it up and losing in the effort. They are making it harder to vote for everyone, not just Democrats. The Republican Party would be far better served if the energy spent on voter suppression were applied to developing policies that bring out the voters, not turn them away.
James Long
Hickory