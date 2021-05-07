Letter: Here are several reasons it's harder to vote in Georgia now

A recent letter asked readers for one thing in the Georgia voting law that makes it harder to vote. I can do better than one.

The law makes it harder to register by requiring an ID number to register and it reduces the window to request an absentee ballot from six months to three months. It also prevents bringing food and water to those standing in long lines to vote. Drop boxes in the Atlanta area have been reduced from 94 down to 23.

The most potentially alarming however is the power to remove the Secretary of State from the chair for the elections board and replace with a person appointed by the now Republican legislature. As we know Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stood firm against Trump’s claims of fraud.

The most egregious thing of this entire Republican effort across the country is the intent. Georgia, in fairness, had election laws for the last election more friendly to the voter than several blue states but given that the changes are in response to the outcome of the past election, suppression is the only conclusion we can make.