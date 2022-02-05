Letter: Help your community, don't litter

It is so much easier to make small right choices over time than to have to make a big change all at once.

If every time people considered littering out of their car window, they instead waited a few minutes to properly dispose of garbage at home, we would not have the amount of litter on the sides of highways, roads and bridges.

Recently, I witnessed two community volunteers, Todd Byrd and Bruce Hooker, collecting litter, on the sides of Hickory streets. I was both inspired by their work but also saddened that there was so much to collect.

It is an environmental issue and a public appearance one. We have a new streetscape downtown and many public works projects ongoing; let’s keep them clean!

Thank you to Byrd, Hooker and other volunteers for keeping our city pretty! Consider joining their anti-litter groups: Catawba Cleanup Crew (search Facebook) or Hickory Citizens Litter Project (hickoryclp@gmail.com).

At the very least—don’t litter!