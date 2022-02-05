Letter: Help your community, don't litter

It is so much easier to make small right choices over time than to have to make a big change all at once.
If every time people considered littering out of their car window, they instead waited a few minutes to properly dispose of garbage at home, we would not have the amount of litter on the sides of highways, roads and bridges.
Recently, I witnessed two community volunteers, Todd Byrd and Bruce Hooker, collecting litter, on the sides of Hickory streets. I was both inspired by their work but also saddened that there was so much to collect.
It is an environmental issue and a public appearance one. We have a new streetscape downtown and many public works projects ongoing; let’s keep them clean!
Thank you to Byrd, Hooker and other volunteers for keeping our city pretty! Consider joining their anti-litter groups: Catawba Cleanup Crew (search Facebook) or Hickory Citizens Litter Project (hickoryclp@gmail.com).
At the very least—don’t litter!
P.S.: Thank you to all volunteers who keep our streets clean from clutter and ugly litter — including our incumbent mayor — who I often see on cold Saturday mornings picking up trash on the side of city streets. I do not know many mayors who volunteer as a street cleaner! Other groups like Catawba Cleanup Crew and Hickory Citizens Litter Patrol are appreciated as well.