Letter: Help your community, don't litter
Letter: Help your community, don't litter

020522-hdr-news-hankguess-p1

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess picking up trash along City Walk prior to a recent dedication ceremony.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

It is so much easier to make small right choices over time than to have to make a big change all at once.

If every time people considered littering out of their car window, they instead waited a few minutes to properly dispose of garbage at home, we would not have the amount of litter on the sides of highways, roads and bridges.

Recently, I witnessed two community volunteers, Todd Byrd and Bruce Hooker, collecting litter, on the sides of Hickory streets. I was both inspired by their work but also saddened that there was so much to collect.

It is an environmental issue and a public appearance one. We have a new streetscape downtown and many public works projects ongoing; let’s keep them clean!

Thank you to Byrd, Hooker and other volunteers for keeping our city pretty! Consider joining their anti-litter groups: Catawba Cleanup Crew (search Facebook) or Hickory Citizens Litter Project (hickoryclp@gmail.com).

At the very least—don’t litter!

P.S.: Thank you to all volunteers who keep our streets clean from clutter and ugly litter — including our incumbent mayor — who I often see on cold Saturday mornings picking up trash on the side of city streets. I do not know many mayors who volunteer as a street cleaner! Other groups like Catawba Cleanup Crew and Hickory Citizens Litter Patrol are appreciated as well.

Help your community and world by not littering!

Aaron Kohrs

Hickory

