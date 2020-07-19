Letter: Help me say Thank You to Hickory police

The Hickory Police Department has done a magnificent job in our community for several years through its Community Policing strategies as well as always being available to, and for, our community.
Therefore, to stand with them during the turbulent times' other police departments are facing, I am organizing a community effort to honor the great work that our Hickory police chief and department have been doing.
Instead of a “march," ( heat and Covid-19 issues), a group of us have decided to present to the Chief and his department an award, and a large box of Thank You cards!
To make this a success, I’m asking everyone to purchase or create Thank You cards and to possibly have the children get involved as well by making Thank You cards and mailing them to:
Hickory Police Department
C/O Dr. Glenn Pinckney, Sr.
P O Box 3602
Hickory, NC 28603
Glenn Pinckney
Hickory NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!