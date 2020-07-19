Letter: Help me say Thank You to Hickory police
0 comments

Letter: Help me say Thank You to Hickory police

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Hickory Police Department has done a magnificent job in our community for several years through its Community Policing strategies as well as always being available to, and for, our community.

Therefore, to stand with them during the turbulent times' other police departments are facing, I am organizing a community effort to honor the great work that our Hickory police chief and department have been doing.

Instead of a “march," ( heat and Covid-19 issues), a group of us have decided to present to the Chief and his department an award, and a large box of Thank You cards!

To make this a success, I’m asking everyone to purchase or create Thank You cards and to possibly have the children get involved as well by making Thank You cards and mailing them to:

Hickory Police Department

C/O Dr. Glenn Pinckney, Sr.

P O Box 3602

Hickory, NC 28603

Glenn Pinckney

Hickory NC

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: How harmless is a lie?
Letters

Letter: How harmless is a lie?

Hardly a day has passed since Trump took office that he hasn’t said or done something that makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up but …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News