Letter: He was salt and light everywhere he went

The foundation of a community is its people. The people make up a community’s traditions, character, and heritage. This letter is in honor to a part of our foundation that we have lost, Mike Trouille.

The wonderful parents of Mr. Trouille, Ken and Jan, filled his life with the gospel of Jesus Christ. He truly was salt and light everywhere he went. He was light through his word and deed, sacrificing and serving for disaster relief and his local congregation. He was salt because his mere presence always added flavor and character to every interaction.

As I have gotten older the part I admire most about Mr. Trouille was his unending energy. The one thing that is always in short supply is time, and Mr. Trouille always had time for you. Whether you met him carrying people to a free dental clinic at Mt. Ruhama, or repairing someone's vehicle from an accident, helping families through a time of mourning, enjoying God's creation with friends and family, or letting my kids swim in his pool, Mr. Trouille always had time to help and share God’s grace and love with his neighbors.

He leaves behind a firm foundation for our community. A loving wife, two strong sons, three spoiled grandchildren, and innumerable lives that he has touched and made better just by knowing him.