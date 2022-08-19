Letter: HDR promoting liberalism, treason

My letter is in response to the July 30th "meditation."

The HDR is promoting racism, liberalism and treason. While no surprise, this should cause great concern among area citizens, especially white Christians who love America.

The idea that “Christian Nationalism” is a “problem”, “troubling”, about “exclusion” and “hate” is a tired old liberal slur. However, the Left simply cannot seem to come up with any better strategy than to vilify and denigrate whoever they disagree with in order to shame and intimidate anyone that might agree with them into silence. This is exactly opposite of what liberals claim: tolerance, inclusivity and diversity. The problem is they adamantly refuse to tolerate the status quo majority view in America, “Christian Nationalism”, which made us the greatest nation on Earth, and in which they are allowed to spout off their blasphemous traitorous speech with impunity.

I believe what has been written is a thinly veiled treasonous piece against the Founding Fathers, Constitution and other founding documents which still govern us today. Listen carefully, every Founding Father was a nationalist (otherwise they would not have rebelled against England), the vast majority were Christian and all of them were white!

But who cares if they were white, black or brown like me? Only liberals like Jill, the most racist group in America today. The Founding Fathers could have all had brown skin like me and still produced the same America if they had the same belief: Christian Nationalism.

What is wrong with nationalism? I am patriotic. I love America. I think it is the best nation on Earth. Is that sinful? Nationalism is actually ordained of God. The Tower of Babel makes it clear that globalism is an affront to God, so He separated the people and made them scatter into nations (Genesis Chapter 11).

And as for the “Christian” part. Why is Jill against it if she is a Christian? Because Jill doesn’t believe the Bible. Otherwise, she wouldn’t be a pastor (1 Timothy 2:11-14). But Jill appeals to the “Jesus of the Gospels.” Listen to the Jesus of the Gospels Jill: “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” Matthew 7:13-14.

Pastor Joseph Alghrary

Mooresville