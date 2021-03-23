Letter: Haven’t we all had enough of the cancel culture?

Make no mistake — the attempts to intimidate the county into removing a historical statue from in front of the county’s history museum is just one more battle in the cancel culture’s war on American culture and American history. The same “woke” mindset that demands we change the name of Mr. Potato Head, censor certain Dr. Seuss books, remove Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben images from their products and de-platform Fox News is at work here on a local level.

I’m reminded of the letter from the ACLU in 2008 demanding that we remove the Christian cross from the Catawba County seal because one anonymous person objected to it. The county stood firm then, and it needs to stand firm once again. We must draw the line against this war to destroy our culture and censor our history, or we will lose both.