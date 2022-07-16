Letter: Guess, Patton and Zagaroli care about Hickory

The time to select our Hickory city leaders is now upon us.

Mayor Hank Guess, Councilwoman Jill Patton and Councilman David Zagaroli are the choices we need to make in this election. I have worked for and with all three of these candidates. We have an experienced mayor who has the betterment of the city on his mind constantly. I have known Hank for close to 40 years and he always has what’s best for this city in his mind. I also cannot say enough about Jill and David. I had the honor of working for all three of these individuals in my position as first a member of the Hickory Fire Department, and retiring as your fire chief.

All these people were instrumental in bringing Warren Wood in as our city manager and they have worked hard to make sure our city provides the services and amenities that we as residents have come to expect. This group along with city management has a proven plan to ensure that the city continues to promote both small and large business interests to our area, which brings good-paying jobs. This also grows our local economy with companies moving in, but also grows out population and the tax base so we can all enjoy the good things Hickory has to offer.

Hank, Jill and David have had to make a lot of decisions, some you may not agree with, but I know that all the decisions they have made were based on the best information they had at the time. I know their desire is to make Hickory a better place to live, work and play. For our city we need good plans for the future, and problem solvers like these three candidates. If you have any dealings with these people, you know they care about Hickory and about us taxpayers.

C. Fred Hollar

Retired Hickory Fire Chief