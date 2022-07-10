Letter: Guess has been critical in moving Hickory forward

Early voting started Thursday to choose Hickory’s next mayor. I’ll be happily casting my vote that morning to reelect Hank Guess. Among many reasons to vote for Mayor Guess, two come to mind: the direction of our city and the character of the man.

What a turnaround Hickory has made in the last 10 years! It wasn’t that long ago that we were bleeding jobs, and our residents were leaving for greener pastures. But look around now. Our economy is booming and there are plenty of jobs available, in Trivium we have a new business park, our population is growing, and City Walk and the coming River Walk have enhanced our quality of life. The leadership of Hank Guess, as a former member of City Council and our mayor since 2017, has been critical in moving Hickory forward.

All that is reason to keep Mayor Guess in office. But prior to becoming an elected official, Hank’s career was serving as a police officer for the City of Hickory. That gives him unique insight into the needs of our citizens. While he is a confident leader, deep down Hank is a humble person who treats all people — rich or poor, powerful or weak — with respect and dignity. Hank’s heart is good and his values are good. He’s simply a good man.

Sometimes it’s hard to know who to vote for. But not this time. For mayor of Hickory, it’s Hank Guess.

Jeff M. Cline

Hickory