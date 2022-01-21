Letter: Growth OK'd for Sherrills Ford does not consider environment

As a resident of the Sherrills Ford/Terrell area, I am dismayed at the total disregard of the growth plans that we thought we were living under as they were approved but obviously meant nothing. I am not opposed to growth but we do not have the roads to support the growth and will not for some years.

We elect the same politicians over and over but seem to get no consideration from Raleigh as to having our infrastructure needs met. We are taken for granted as voters.

If we are to have this growth, at least some environmental considerations could be taken into account. Currently I look out a field upon field of clear-cut land with charcoal roofs popping up. Years ago I heard from an engineer that a light roof is much better for the environment than a dark roof. The newish Sherrills Ford /Terrell Library has a LEED certified roof. It is very light. Why do I know this and all these megabuck developers don't? The lighter roof is not that much more expensive. I have had it installed on four homes and am very pleased.

