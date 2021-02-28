Letter: Green transition is really about saving ourselves

First we had global warming. Then we had climate change. Now, experts are starting to throw around the term “global weirding” to describe the extreme weather events that are wreaking havoc all over our country (not to mention the rest of the world). One-hundred-year floods are coming every other year. Storms of the century are annual occurrences. Our climate is destabilizing as the Arctic warms and melts and more heat is pumped into weather systems year-round. The fires in California, the hurricane season dipping into the Greek alphabet because we ran out of letters, the flooding and recent ice in Texas — they’re all symptoms of a larger problem.

We can’t wait to stop gobal weirding until it becomes unbearable. We can’t wait until we are flooded with climate refugees from within our own country. Carbon dioxide can linger in the atmosphere for hundreds of years. By the time the climate turns on us, it’s already too late.

Yes, we can all bike to work more, swap out incandescent light bulbs for CFL’s, and recycle, but it will take a unified national effort to put the brakes on the growing threat of global weirding. It’s time for Congress to take a stand. It’s time to put a price on carbon and invest in a green transition. Call it saving the planet or saving the polar bears, but really it’s about saving ourselves.

Nathan Ahlgrim

Hickory